Barbering students at Mansfield college open their own business to practise their skills
Barbering students at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield have been busy promoting their learning company, College Cuts, to boost sales and practise their skills.
One of the six students who works for the barbering learning company is Sienna Barwick, aged 18, a year-one intermediate certificate in barbering student – and her first customer was Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive.
She said: “It was a good experience cutting Mr Cropley’s hair and I really enjoyed carrying out the service. I was very pleased with the outcome, because I created a balanced haircut and tidied up his style.
“Mr Cropley also seemed very pleased about his cut and seemed happy with it.”
Most Popular
Mr Cropley said: “Sienna did a first-class job. It was good to feel smart and tidy for an important employer event at the college. I enjoyed talking with her and learning of her experience at college and her ambitions for the future.
“It’s also great to be able to witness first-hand the skill with which our teachers support students to develop their skills and their confidence.”
The college’s learning companies have been set up to enhance students’ work-related knowledge and skills to run alongside their study programmes.
Key employability skills such as customer service, financial management, problem-solving and teamwork are applied.
College Cuts creates traditional barbered styles on men’s and women’s hair with a short back and sides costing £5, a scissor cut £5, skin fade £6, and a beard trim £4.
To book an appointment, call the college’s Revive salon on 01623 413615.