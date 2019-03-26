New McDonald's complete with play area set to come to Mansfield

McDonald's has revealed plans to open a new restaurant in a move that could create more than 60 new jobs.

It is planned on part of the Asda car park in Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, Mansfield.

It will be the third branch in Mansfield, joining the restaurants on Westgate and Mansfield Leisure Park.

A McDonald's spokeswoman told the Nottinghamshire Post: "We can confirm that we have submitted an application for a new drive-thru restaurant on the existing Asda car park in Mansfield, which would create at least 65 jobs in the area.

"We are excited to be progressing with this opportunity and the significant investment it could bring to the local community.”

Planning permission has been sought from Mansfield District Council.

A play area is planned outside the restaurant "for younger customers to climb and explore".

The number of car parking spaces at the site would reduce from 604 to 525, should the plans be given the go-ahead.

"Internally, the design concept is to create a bright, lively, modern and contemporary feel for visitors to the restaurant," planning documents state.

The documents say McDonald's would work to make sure that noise and disturbance were kept to a minimum.

"All shift managers shall receive conflict resolution training sufficient to ensure they can deal effectively with noise or anti-social behaviour.

"External complaints are also taken extremely seriously and, in extreme cases, the restaurant manager will liaise with the council and police to discuss noise and behavioural mitigation measures if the current proposal is not effective.

"The restaurant management is keen to work in partnership with the local police in order to prevent crime and disorder in the local area/ This will include such tasks as providing witness statements to the police in the event of disorderly behaviour, as well as providing CCTV footage for evidence.

"The management team are trained to monitor the car park consistently, to ensure that customers who cause any undue disruption or noise are asked to leave the premises immediately, or, if necessary, the police will be alerted.

"Further to this, the restaurant operates an extensive digital CCTV system with external cameras to monitor and deter anti-social behaviour."