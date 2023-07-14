News you can trust since 1952
New children’s play area opens in Mansfield estate

A play area in the heart of Mansfield’s Ladybrook estate has been upgraded into a new outdoor space for children of all abilities.
By Sarah BryanContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

The new equipment is aimed at primary school-aged children and complements a trim trail for adults and older children, installed in 2020, and an existing toddlers’ play area.

The apparatus and benches were made possible thanks to financial contributions the council received relating to the nearby housing development on Water Lane.

These developer contributions are negotiated through the planning application process and used to fund highway and environmental improvements and new infrastructure in the community.

The new play park on Mansfield's Ladybrook estate is now open. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)The new play park on Mansfield's Ladybrook estate is now open. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
The remainder of the project was funded through Mansfield Council’s parks investment budget.

The play equipment has been supplied and installed by Wicksteed and includes their swirl roundabout, which sits flush with the floor, making it accessible for children using wheelchairs.

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “Ladybrook has been in need of investment in its park for some time, so I am pleased this new equipment is now all ready for youngsters to use in time for the school summer holidays.

The new play park in the heart of Ladybrook. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)The new play park in the heart of Ladybrook. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
“Being fit and active is so important for children. Play areas such as this are beneficial in supporting young people to develop physical, social and communication skills, so we hope this new facility will be a real benefit to the residents of Ladybrook.

“I am especially pleased we are rolling out new inclusive equipment for children of all abilities, ensuring everyone has an outdoor space to burn off energy, have fun, and enjoy the great outdoors.”

The play area has also been placed on a top-quality TigerMulch surface, a globally recognised material that exceeds the required safety criteria for children’s play surfaces. The bouncy shredded material is made from old tyres, reducing their need to go into landfill sites.

