Mansfield's £7m Bellamy redevelopment reaches significant milestone with appointment of contractors

Mansfield Council has appointed Mercer Building Solutions following a competitive tender process to undertake numerous works on the Bellamy Road estate.

The £7 million upgrade has been conducted in phases and has already seen the opening of a new play park and learn-to-ride cycle track in 2022.

The next stage, led by Mercer, will see 22 high-quality, eco-friendly, affordable family council homes built around the new village green area.

Bellamy Road shops will be demolished to make way for the new homes. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

The scheme's next phase will also see the demolition of existing shops and five flats on Egmanton Road and the building of a single-storey parade of retail outlets with a convenience store, café and takeaway. There will also be a community orchard planted and a new traffic-calmed through-road connecting Thorpe Road and Egmanton Road, to improve bus connections.

Work is expected to start on site from September.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “We are pleased the regeneration of the Bellamy Road estate is moving at pace with the appointment of contractors.

“This £7m scheme has already delivered the project's first phase with the new play park and cycle track.

“I am looking forward to seeing a spade in the ground to start construction of the high-quality social housing in autumn.”

The council’s in-house architects have designed the new homes to align with government carbon reduction targets and the Future Homes Standard, which is expected to be adopted nationally by 2025.

The standard requires new homes to have low-carbon heating and high energy efficiency. An average semi-detached house produces much less carbon dioxide emissions than one built to current Building Regulations.

The houses, comprising three four-bedroom semi-detached homes, eight three-bedroom semis, nine two-bedroom semis and two two-bedroom detached homes, will be offered at affordable rents and will be owned and managed by the council.

Katy Mercer, Mercer director, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the council to regenerate the Bellamy Road estate.