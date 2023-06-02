Neighbours woken early after fire breaks out at Mansfield block of flats

Firefighters and police were called to the incident at the block on Gladstone Road at around 4am.

Kylyn Tomlinson, who lives in a neighbouring property, was made aware of the incident when the police woke him up.

He said: “It was about 4.30am and I was asleep when I was woken up by my doorbell ringing.

The burnt damage to the flat in the aftermath of the blaze. Photo: Kylyn Tomlinson

"I looked out of the window and saw it was the police and then I saw what was going on.

"The police were asking around all the houses there if anyone had seen anybody around the area the previous night as part of investigating what happened."

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 4am on Friday, June 2, crews were called to a flat fire on Gladstone Street, Mansfield.

“Firefighters from Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Warsop attended, using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, and a positive pressure ventilator to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

“All persons were accounted for in the building, and one individual self-rescued before the arrival of the fire service.