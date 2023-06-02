News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Neighbours woken early after fire breaks out at Mansfield block of flats

Residents living near to a Mansfield block of flats got an early wake-up call this morning after fire broke out at one of the flats.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters and police were called to the incident at the block on Gladstone Road at around 4am.

Kylyn Tomlinson, who lives in a neighbouring property, was made aware of the incident when the police woke him up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It was about 4.30am and I was asleep when I was woken up by my doorbell ringing.

The burnt damage to the flat in the aftermath of the blaze. Photo: Kylyn TomlinsonThe burnt damage to the flat in the aftermath of the blaze. Photo: Kylyn Tomlinson
The burnt damage to the flat in the aftermath of the blaze. Photo: Kylyn Tomlinson
Most Popular

"I looked out of the window and saw it was the police and then I saw what was going on.

"The police were asking around all the houses there if anyone had seen anybody around the area the previous night as part of investigating what happened."

Read More
Pothole problem at Kirkby car park will cost £12,000 to repair

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 4am on Friday, June 2, crews were called to a flat fire on Gladstone Street, Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters from Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Warsop attended, using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, and a positive pressure ventilator to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

“All persons were accounted for in the building, and one individual self-rescued before the arrival of the fire service.

“There were no injuries and we left the scene just before 6am.”

Related topics:MansfieldResidentsNeighbours