Some garages are still awaiting the tankers although supplies of diesel and petrol do seem to be making their way to many forecourts across the Mansfield area.

The recent difficulties came after reports of UK wide HGV drier shortage, which prompted many motorists to panic-buy fuel – leaving some Mansfield forecourts still struggling to replenish supplies.

The BP garage at Skegby where deliveries of fuel are 'getting back to normal'

The rush for motorists to stock up caused more pressure on the supply chain causing difficulties for those struggling to get to work, businesses and services.

Troops were being trained to help deliver the fuel, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to deal with the nationwide problems.

Today (Thursday) the Chad contacted garages across the Mansfield area to find out about the latest situation.

The Shell Garage Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse said on Facebook of its petrol and diesel supplies, that it had “Got everything” whilst meanwhile at at the Mansfield Service Station, on Stockwell Gate, a delivery was expected tonight (Thursday).

A spokesperson told the Chad. “Our planned delivery is just running a bit late.”

At the Rosemary Street Service Station in Mansfield, the pumps were “still empty” but the garage said it was expecting a fuel delivery on Monday (October 4.)

A spokesperson said "our shop is still open 24 hours for everything else, but we have no fuel at the moment. It’s hopefully coming Monday, we are pushing for an earlier delivery, but hopefully we will have some fuel very soon.”

The garage had fully ran out after a delivery on Monday and almost immediately had run out of the diesel by the evening and petrol by the following Tuesday.

BP, Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. “We have diesel, but not much petrol at the moment (Thursday). We had a delivery yesterday, (Wednesday) but they may possibly come tomorrow, we really do not know for sure just at the moment.”

The BP garage on Mansfield Road, Skegby told the Chad, “We are still out of fuel,” but things were now “getting back to normal.”

At the JET Petrol Station, in Mansfield, a spokesperson said “We have no problems at all, we have had regular tanker deliveries, one came on Saturday, one on Tuesday and on Wednesday too, and we have also got one booked in for tomorrow, Friday. It’s so nice to get back to normal!”

Deliveries were also expected “imminently” at the Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, on Nottingham Road, in Mansfield.

A spokesperson there said “We don’t have any fuel just at the moment, but we are expecting a delivery absolutely imminently, hopefully it will be with us in the next few hours (Thursday afternoon). So we should have plenty.”

Morrisons, Sutton Road, Recorded message Morrison UK wide stores had “good availability of fuel" with deliveries arriving at UK wide Morrisons petrol filling stations. No specific petrol station information.

Others garages contacted included Asda Petrol Station, Mansfield, a recorded message said “due to unprecedented demand, we are unable to connect the call.”

ESSO TESCO Dukeries Mansfield Express, Nottingham Road, no reply, ESSO Rontec Southwell, Southwell Road West, no reply, ESSO MFG Eagle, Chesterfield Road North, no reply.