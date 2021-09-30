Work to demolish the disused former Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club’s building in Berry Hill Park has been scheduled for Monday, November 8.

The timber building was the club house and gym for members and had been disused for more than a decade.

The Berry Hill Park building set for demolition

The building had fallen into disrepair and had become victim to vandalism, after the Harriers left the park in 2012.

The site was deemed “unsafe” by Mansfield District Council’s building control team. The demolition will take around one to two weeks to complete.

The council says it is not known yet if it will be replaced by another building.

An Facebook post from the authority said: “The footprint of the building will remain until a decision is made as to the future of the site.”

The Harriers club recently returned to the park and uses modern and upgraded facilities there.