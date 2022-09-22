Sarah Mason is the owner of Villa Mar Riding School, between Upper Langwith and Bolsover, where a number of retired military horses currently live.

Earlier this year, she was contacted and asked if she wanted to take another horse – but this was no ordinary animal.

Knock Castle was a former racehorse who had been donated to the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, a ceremonial unit of the British Army, by none other than Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Knock Castle spent time as a race and military horse.

Knock Castle was bred at Sandringham by the Queen, and after hearing her horse would be used to provide therapy, she sanctioned his move to Bolsover.

Sarah said: “We already have retired horses from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and I was asked if I would take Knock Castle. He was gifted from the Queen to the King’s Troop and they had to ask the Queen if he was okay to come here.

“They wrote to the Queen and it took weeks, but they told her what we did here and she said yes.”

Knock Castle arrived in Bolsover in the same week the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Knock Castle is used as part of therapy sessions at the riding school.

The Riding for the Disabled Association – for whom Princess Anne is president – organise for those with physical disabilities, mental health issues or learning difficulties to groom Knock Castle.

Sarah said those who come to these therapy sessions love Knock Castle – and he was a special reminder of the Queen after her passing earlier this month.

She said: “Knock Castle is used as a therapy horse and people are able to groom him. He’s the nicest thoroughbred you could wish for and he’s very vocal as well.

Knock Castle has been enjoying retirement for the past four months.

“He’s very therapeutic and that’s what some people need. It relaxes people, and you can tell the horses know – they give more attention to those people who need it.

“He arrived in the Queen’s Jubilee week and the kids love him to pieces – the adults and wheelchairs users do too.

“He came with a passport and it says his breeder was the Queen. You look at it and just think ‘oh my god’ – you wouldn’t believe it at all, but it’s lovely. It’s something special to have since the Queen’s passing.”

Sarah said Knock Castle was enjoying life in the countryside with his fellow retirees – and was being pampered by the team at Villa Mar.

“A lot of people don’t understand these horses have to work damn hard – it’s a hard life,” she said. “They deserve a bit of ‘TLC’ and a break, and Knock Castle couldn’t continue his service due to a medical condition.