A viral range of hydration drinks promoted by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI have been causing shoppers to flock to the shelves over the festive period.

The viral hydration drink created by YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on December 29.

Due to popular demand, in November – Asda limited the number of drinks each customer could buy.

Since Aldi brought in the drink on December 29, the company has a limit of one drink per flavour per customer.

And a video went viral of shoppers in a London Aldi store, pushing children out of the way and stocking up on the beverage.

Shoppers across the UK have described scenes of 'absolute chaos' as adults pushed and shoved young children out of the way to get their hands on bottles of Prime.

And residents in Nottinghamshire have been weighing in with comments on your Chad’s Facebook page, fb.com/mansfieldchad

One reader said the drink is being sold at a Rainworth store for £10 a bottle, such is demand, compared with £1.99 in Aldi stores.

Kelly Marie, from Sutton, said: “What’s so special about these drinks?”

Rachael Clarke said the hype was ridiculous.

Madara Riley, from Mansfield, said: “Stop making bad habits a hype.”

Jon Wagstaff said: “It says everything when people think it's an ‘energy’ drink. It isn't.”

Tracy Evans said: “They have no caffeine in them. They're not energy drinks – they are hydration drinks, minerals vitamins and water.”

Kerry Robinson said: “Thank god Aldi has started selling it. It might give us at Asda a break from everyone pushing and shoving.”

Marie Brooks, from Mansfield, said: “Can someone please tell me what the attraction is. I feel like I’m missing out.”

