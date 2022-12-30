‘Prime’ time for Nottinghamshire youngsters as drink craze hits shelves
A ‘hydration’ drink has taken stores across the country by storm – as shoppers flock to the shops for a taste of ‘Prime’ promoted by popular vloggers.
A viral range of hydration drinks promoted by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI have been causing shoppers to flock to the shelves over the festive period.
Youngsters across the UK have swarmed into stores to find the £2 drink which contains 10 per cent coconut water, electrolytes, zero sugar, and 20 calories per bottle.
Upon release, the only place to buy the drink was Asda and the Emirates Stadium in London, as part of its partnership with Arsenal FC.
Due to popular demand, in November – Asda limited the number of drinks each customer could buy.
Since Aldi brought in the drink on December 29, the company has a limit of one drink per flavour per customer.
And a video went viral of shoppers in a London Aldi store, pushing children out of the way and stocking up on the beverage.
Shoppers across the UK have described scenes of 'absolute chaos' as adults pushed and shoved young children out of the way to get their hands on bottles of Prime.
And residents in Nottinghamshire have been weighing in with comments on your Chad’s Facebook page, fb.com/mansfieldchad
One reader said the drink is being sold at a Rainworth store for £10 a bottle, such is demand, compared with £1.99 in Aldi stores.
Kelly Marie, from Sutton, said: “What’s so special about these drinks?”
Rachael Clarke said the hype was ridiculous.
Madara Riley, from Mansfield, said: “Stop making bad habits a hype.”
Jon Wagstaff said: “It says everything when people think it's an ‘energy’ drink. It isn't.”
Tracy Evans said: “They have no caffeine in them. They're not energy drinks – they are hydration drinks, minerals vitamins and water.”
Kerry Robinson said: “Thank god Aldi has started selling it. It might give us at Asda a break from everyone pushing and shoving.”
Marie Brooks, from Mansfield, said: “Can someone please tell me what the attraction is. I feel like I’m missing out.”
And Carolyn Ann, from Kirkby, said: “My thoughts are that if parents offer their kids coconut to drink, they’d normally say no – but as it’s being promoted by a rapper, it’s ok to have. It’s bonkers.”