Your Chad readers have shared their thoughts on the crisis, with one reader calling for a “proper living wage” for the healthcare sector as a solution.

Recent figures from NHS England show ambulance waiting times at a record high, with some people suffering from heart attacks or strokes waiting more than 90 minutes for an ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A&E waiting times have also declined, with NHS figures showing how some patients waited four hours to be treated, with more than 50,000 people waiting an additional 12 hours for an admission to hospital.

'More than two in five patients attending Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital in December 2022, waited longer than four hours to be seen according to new figures.'

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page fb.com/mansfieldchad, Alice Green said: “I truly feel for our NHS, I have had two surgeries last year during lockdown and cannot fault my treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our GPs have always been excellent but during this last year, you can see they are working under ridiculous pressure which will only alleviate highly qualified GPs to retire.

“I don’t blame them with the abuse they’re getting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should listen to doctors and nurses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Clarke, from Mansfield, posted: “The big issue is lack of beds due to social care delays.

“This could be overcome by turning to something that used to be in place years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Convalescent homes were once numerous in Britain, particularly in coastal resorts.

“A period of convalescence by the sea or in the countryside was an important part of the recovery process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reintroduce those alongside a National Care Service as part of the NHS who could operate them.

“That would be a good start. And pay the staff a proper living wage in line with inflation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Murphy, from Mansfield, said: “There are now more people in this country needing the NHS which has also put a strain on them.”

Paul Townsend, from Langwith, said: “The Tory Government is to blame for the NHS crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Mason wrote: “I recently went to primary care. Brilliant attention from all concerned. It’s not being able to get into the doctors that is putting pressure on the NHS.”

And Gerard O’Reilly, an NHS worker, said: “Quit with the drive to reduce NHS managers. I'm one and the service needs administrators and managers, just as much as it needs clinical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We build the infrastructure for patient care and training to be delivered.