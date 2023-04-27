MP welcomes extended cost-of-living payments worth £900 to vulnerable families in Mansfield

Some 15,100 eligible individuals in Mansfield and Warsop will also receive the Government’s Disability Cost of Living Payment worth £150 again this year.

More than eight million households across the UK who claimed qualifying means-tested benefits during the eligibility period will be automatically paid £301 in their first payment this year as part of the Government’s £94 billion package of cost of living support worth £900 this year for vulnerable households receiving means-tested benefits.

The payments are made directly with no need to apply or do anything to receive it.

Coun Ben Bradley in Westminster.

In addition to means-tested cost of living support, the Energy Price Guarantee is continuing to help keep household energy bills as low as possible–ensuring the typical family pays no more that £2,500 for their energy bills until the end of June this year.

This support will be delivered alongside the Prime Minister’s five-point plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Households in Mansfield and Warsop are facing rising living costs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many constituents have been in touch outlining how this increase in the cost of living has affected them and the sacrifices they are having to make.

“That is why is it vital the government is protecting the most vulnerable people in Mansfield.

“More than 15,000 families in Mansfield are eligible for a further means-tested cost of living payment worth £301 from today, and £900 in total for 2023-24.

“These payments will give families much needed support, protecting vulnerable people who are most exposed to rising prices.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The best thing we can do to help people’s money go further is deliver on our priorities to halve inflation and grow the economy.