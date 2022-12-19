Movement Health and Fitness and its clients spread Christmas cheer to Kirkby foodbank

Throughout November, business owners Aaron Keightley and Kerrie Hunt organised a donation drive of food which has now been donated to the Kirkby Storehouse.

Kirkby Storehouse is a community food bank which provides food parcels and help to those finding themselves struggling this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During challenging times, Movement Health and Fitness has seen generous donations from the community built around the fitness business, with more than 200 items donated ready to make Christmas a little bit easier for those in need.

Movement Health and Fitnes has donated more than 200 food items to Kirkby Storehouse.

Founded by Aaron and Kerrie in December 2019, Movement Health and Fitness has members committed to achieving the same goal this Christmas.

Aaron and Kerrie have built up a community over the years which has been strengthened in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron said: “I am so impressed with the way our members have pulled together this Christmas to help support our local community.

“With the current climate as it is, it’s even more important now than ever before to extend a hand to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad