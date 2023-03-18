Pictures: Residents evacuated as large fire breaks out at Mansfield textile firm

Houses have been evacuated after a large fire broke out in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at an industrial fire on Forest Road Mansfield. Please avoid the area and if affected by the smoke close doors and windows.

“We are being assisted by Nottinghamshire Police who are closing roads along Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue. Nearby properties along Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue are also being evacuated.

“About 50 firefighters are on scene, we have received a large number of calls since this incident which started at 3.44pm.

“Currently we have crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields in attendance at Forest Road.”

1 . Large fire at Savannah Rags Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene Photo: Shelley Marriott Photo Sales

2 . Gavinfire.jpg A large fire has broken out at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Gavin Iball. Photo: Gavin Iball Photo Sales

3 . Large fire at Savannah Rags There has been a large fire at Savannah Rags on Forest Road, Mansfield Photo: Shelley Marriott Photo Sales

4 . ADCfiree.jpg A large number of fire appliances are in attendance. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales