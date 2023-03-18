News you can trust since 1952
Pictures: Residents evacuated as large fire breaks out at Mansfield textile firm

Houses have been evacuated after a large fire broke out in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:29 GMT

Fire crews were called to Savanna Rags, on Forest Road, today, March 18, at about 3.45pm.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at an industrial fire on Forest Road Mansfield. Please avoid the area and if affected by the smoke close doors and windows.

“We are being assisted by Nottinghamshire Police who are closing roads along Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue. Nearby properties along Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue are also being evacuated.

“About 50 firefighters are on scene, we have received a large number of calls since this incident which started at 3.44pm.

“Currently we have crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields in attendance at Forest Road.”

Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene

1. Large fire at Savannah Rags

Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene Photo: Shelley Marriott

A large fire has broken out at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Gavin Iball.

2. Gavinfire.jpg

A large fire has broken out at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Gavin Iball. Photo: Gavin Iball

There has been a large fire at Savannah Rags on Forest Road, Mansfield

3. Large fire at Savannah Rags

There has been a large fire at Savannah Rags on Forest Road, Mansfield Photo: Shelley Marriott

A large number of fire appliances are in attendance.

4. ADCfiree.jpg

A large number of fire appliances are in attendance. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

