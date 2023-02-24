They were joined by Coun Samantha Deakin and Coun David Hennigan. The tree planting was organised as part of Ashfield Council's Big Spring Clean 2023. Pupils from the school also took part in a litter-pick at the popular park.

Coun Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “We were delighted to plant a tree in commemoration of the lifelong service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children from Croft Primary School were amazing – they were so excited to plant this special memorial tree. Their classmates were busy helping us tidy up the park and their efforts were appreciated.”

Schoolchildren and douncillors plant the tree.

This year, the council said, it is bigger and better than ever with community litter-picks taking place and residents encouraged to put an extra bag of rubbish out with their usual waste collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying skips – bin lorries on tour – will start in Carsic, Huthwaite, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Sutton and Stanton Hill on February 25. They will roll out for the following two Saturdays in Annesley, Kirkby and Selston.

Coun Hennigan, member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “We were delighted to join our young people on our spring clean.

“Like them, we are pleased to be doing our bit to maintain pride in parks and open spaces. Planting the tree to remember the Queen was extra special. It’s something the pupils from Croft can look at with pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad