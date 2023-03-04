Members, new members and guests were welcomed by the president, Terry Ram.

The minutes of the last meeting were presented and approved after which reports were submitted by the assistant treasurer, almoner and attendance officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ram reminded members of the visit to Denby Pottery on April 26, where attendees can choose from a number of activities including an afternoon tea. A summer race night is also being arranged.

Meetings are held at The Hostess restaurant.

The speaker, Christopher Weir, was introduced and gave a talk on The Story of Boots.

The illustrated talk explained how, under Jesse Boot, the business grew from a single shop into the global business it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse ensured he always undercut his rivals, developed the latest trends and technology and, when necessary, bought out competitors.

Much of his success was due to his wife Florence, who he met in Jersey, where they lived for many years. She introduced many ideas, including selling non-medical items and opening restaurants.

He purchased large areas of land which he donated and developed to become Nottingham University. He and Florence were forward-thinking and involved in many charities, as well as being good and caring employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of questions and comments were answered by Mr Weir, before Mr Ram gave a vote of thanks for the interesting and informative talk.

The next meeting is on Thursday, April 6, at 10am, at The Hostess, and will feature a talk by Michael Thacker entitled Ferrguinology, Iron Horses.