Jacksdale ferret rescue plans much-needed fundraiser
A ferret rescue in Jacksdale is holding a host of events for ferret-lovers in an attempt to raise much-needed funding and awareness to the volume of unwanted and mistreated ferrets
Marley’s Ferret Rescue and Rehoming takes in many unwanted, stray and mistreated ferrets every year.
It was originally founded after owner Jayy Walters worked at another animal charity which did not accommodate ferrets.
The rescue is run from her garden and relies on donations to continue taking in ferrets in need, including two seven-month-old ferrets been abandoned in a park.
On March 26, Marley’s is holding a ferret walking fundraiser to raise funds towards the rising costs of vet bills and building more enclosures.
For more details, see fb.com/marleysrescue
For merchandise, or to sponsor a feer, see marleysrescue.wixsite.com/marleysferretrescue