Marley’s Ferret Rescue and Rehoming takes in many unwanted, stray and mistreated ferrets every year.

It was originally founded after owner Jayy Walters worked at another animal charity which did not accommodate ferrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rescue is run from her garden and relies on donations to continue taking in ferrets in need, including two seven-month-old ferrets been abandoned in a park.

Marley’s Ferret Rescue and Rehoming takes in many unwanted, stray and mistreated ferrets every year.

On March 26, Marley’s is holding a ferret walking fundraiser to raise funds towards the rising costs of vet bills and building more enclosures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, see fb.com/marleysrescue