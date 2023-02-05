News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club eyes Bomber Command trip

Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club held its latest regular meeting at the Hostess Restaurant .

By Mike KeelingContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 8:04am

Members and guests were welcomed on Thursday, February 2, by president Terry Ram.

The minutes of the last meeting were presented and approved after which reports were submitted by the Treasurer, the Almoner and the Attendance Officer.

Mr Ram again reminded members of the visit to Denby Pottery on April 26 and a potential visit to Bomber Command later in the year. He also announced the intention to hold a Race Night, subject to there being sufficient support.

Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club is considering a trip to The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln.
Speaker John Hope was then introduced who gave an illustrated talk entitled If at first you don’t succeed.

John first highlighted how many famous and well known people over the ages had began their lives in a relatively mundane and unsuccessful career, only to become highly successful in a commpletely different field. He then went on to show how this had been the case during his own many and varied career choices.

Mr Ram gave the vote of thanks for an interesting and entertaining presentation, before members adjourned for an excellent lunch.

The next meeting of the Club is on Thursday, March 2, starting at 10am, again at the Hostess with a talk by Chris Weir entitled The Story of the Boots Family.

For more information on the next meeting and membership of the club, call Mike Keeling on 01623 621434 or 07584 759419.