Legendary Mansfield boxing gym enters new era with first name change in 30 years

Now Mansfield’s legendary Body and Soul gym, on Handley Arcade, off Leeming Street, is changing its name to Legends.

Run by Roger Brotherhood, Body and Soul has become synonymous with success ever since it was founded in Warsop in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It moved to its current location some 28 years ago, and has had hundreds of members over the years, many of whom are still associated with the venue.

Roger Brotherhood with some of the coaches and gym users at his venue in the Handley Arcade, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

Roger’s business has evolved over the years, expanding to deliver training in sports such as kickboxing, martial arts training, and mixed martial arts.

There is also a licensed bar, with a sports club atmosphere, that has been used for a number of charity functions over the years.

Now Roger has decided to change the name and branding to take it into the next chapter.

He said: “I am very proud of what I have achieved, and the team around me as well. I have received a lot of support over the years from so many people.

“Boxing, and sports training in general, gives people discipline in their lives as well as the sporting arena, and I’m proud that we have also been able to help some people to turn their lives around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sport is full of legends, this venue has seen some legends being created, and so that’s why I have decided on this name change.”

Roger’s gym has taken some knocks over recent years, mainly down to the coronavirus pandemic which meant that venues like his could not carry on.

During lockdowns, Roger took on other roles in order to pay his bills and to keep the gym ready for when it could be opened again.

He said: “One of the many things that boxing has given me is the spirit to fight on, to take the knocks and get back up again. That’s what life is about and what we try to instil in people who come through the doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad