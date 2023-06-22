Mansfield veteran 'buzzing' about selection to compete at Invictus Games as part of Team UK

The 41-year-old will be taking part in four sporting disciplines including athletics, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and table tennis.

Emmanuel joined the British Army in 2013 and moved from Nigeria with his wife, Grace, to join the military, serving for six years and training as a tank driver.

However, he left at the end of 2018 after a terrifying incident on exercise in Canada.

Army veteran Emmanuel Akor is off to the Invictus Games. Picture: Royal British Legion

He sai: “I got trapped inside a tank, fully loaded with ammunition, which caught fire. The noise inside was unbelievable. I managed to escape, but the incident left me mentally scarred and I have suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder ever since.

“When I look back, I feel very disappointed I had to come out, but obviously because of the incident, it didn’t end well and I was medically discharged. However, I loved military life, especially the routine, discipline, and people I served with.”

Having always been sporty and competitive – Emmanuel is a former karate champion who represented Nigeria – he decided to apply for the 2022 Invictus Games, which took place in The Hague, Netherlands, but was not selected.

He said: “I was really disappointed about not being selected, but I had enjoyed the taster camps and found having sport in my life was a great way to stay positive and keep my focus. So, I thought why not go for it in 2023 and to my surprise I was selected to represent Team UK.”

Emmanuel Akor joined the British Army in 2013. Picture: Emmanual Akor

Emmanuel will be training to compete in sports including athletics, sitting volleyball, table tennis and wheelchair basketball in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September

He said: “I am buzzing and want to shout about it for everyone to hear. When I found out I had been selected it was just the best feeling. that I would be representing the UK. I just feel so blessed.

“I cannot wait for my children to learn I will be part of the team. For them to be able to cheer me on will make me even more determined to succeed.

“Invictus for me is like a therapy and the best kind of medicine. I went to taster sessions and loved trying new sports and pushing myself to new limits. I loved the feeling of belonging and being with those that have served again. Every time I came away from a session, I felt I had more energy. I just want more of the positive medicine that is Invictus.”

Emmanuel is also an RBL beneficiary and has received support from the charity’s money advice service.

Chissey, his five-year-old son, suffers with autism and was originally awarded middle-rate care. However, the RBL challenged that and it has now been increased to high-rate care and high-rate mobility, an uplift of £91 per week, along with a backdated payment of more than £10,000.