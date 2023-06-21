The new service times have been introduced in response to feedback from bereaved families who often find it challenging to attend services during the day due to work, childcare, or other commitments.

Sherwood Forest Crematorium’s additional evening service times are offered Monday to Friday at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Andrew Smith, crematorium business leader, said: “Understanding the constraints faced by many families when attending a funeral, we have made the decision to extend our operating hours to include evening service slots on weekdays, offering greater flexibility to those who are unable to attend daytime funeral ceremonies.

Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Newark Road, New Ollerton. Picture: Dignity

“We recognise the importance of being present to honour and remember loved ones and hope that in offering these additional services we can help to alleviate some of the emotional burden experienced by families who may have struggled to attend daytime services in the past.

“The introduction of our evening services reflects our commitment to provide accessible services that cater to the needs of all families in our local community.”

The crematorium has state-of-the-art facilities, including an audio system, which provides access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from hymns and classical compositions to the latest pop hits. The crematorium also has tranquil gardens of remembrance.