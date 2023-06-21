News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Evening services introduced at Sherwood Forest Crematorium

Sherwood Forest Crematorium in New Ollerton is offering evening funeral services in response to extra demand.
By Chad MulhollandContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

The new service times have been introduced in response to feedback from bereaved families who often find it challenging to attend services during the day due to work, childcare, or other commitments.

Sherwood Forest Crematorium’s additional evening service times are offered Monday to Friday at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Smith, crematorium business leader, said: “Understanding the constraints faced by many families when attending a funeral, we have made the decision to extend our operating hours to include evening service slots on weekdays, offering greater flexibility to those who are unable to attend daytime funeral ceremonies.

Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Newark Road, New Ollerton. Picture: DignitySherwood Forest Crematorium, Newark Road, New Ollerton. Picture: Dignity
Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Newark Road, New Ollerton. Picture: Dignity
Most Popular

“We recognise the importance of being present to honour and remember loved ones and hope that in offering these additional services we can help to alleviate some of the emotional burden experienced by families who may have struggled to attend daytime services in the past.

“The introduction of our evening services reflects our commitment to provide accessible services that cater to the needs of all families in our local community.”

Read More
Freddie Mercury and Queen top the charts as Gillotts reveals Nottinghamshire’s f...

The crematorium has state-of-the-art facilities, including an audio system, which provides access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from hymns and classical compositions to the latest pop hits. The crematorium also has tranquil gardens of remembrance.

For further information, email [email protected]