Mansfield road closed after collision between an ambulance and a motorbike

Officers were called to reports of the collision on Abbott Road, at around 12.40pm today (Thursday, February 10).

One man has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Abbott Road and the junction with the A617 is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging drivers to avoid the area as our officers carry out their investigation.

“The road is set to remain closed for several hours so we would ask any motorists to please use an alternate route and thank them for their patience as we continue to work to resolve this incident.

“We would urge anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 354 of 10 February 2022.”