Driving ban for Amazon worker who necked cider near Newstead Village after clocking off
An Amazon worker who drank cider near Newstead Village after clocking off has been banned from driving, a court has heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police pulled David Pencil’s black Peugeot over on Annesley Road, on January 20, at about 2.50pm, because his back registration plate was dirty.
Officers spotted an open can of cider in the footwell and a breath test revealed he had 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.
Treve Lander, mitigating, said Pencil, who is of previous good character, finished his shift at Amazon and was returning home after dropping off a work-mate.
He said the 54-year-old lives with his mother, who needs 24-hour care, and recently lost his sister.
Mr Lander said: “He wanted some time to himself and drank cider in a lay-by before he got home.”
Pencil, of Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, was banned from driving for a year, fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.