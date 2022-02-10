Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police pulled David Pencil’s black Peugeot over on Annesley Road, on January 20, at about 2.50pm, because his back registration plate was dirty.

Officers spotted an open can of cider in the footwell and a breath test revealed he had 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Pencil, who is of previous good character, finished his shift at Amazon and was returning home after dropping off a work-mate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He said the 54-year-old lives with his mother, who needs 24-hour care, and recently lost his sister.

Mr Lander said: “He wanted some time to himself and drank cider in a lay-by before he got home.”

Pencil, of Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, was banned from driving for a year, fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.