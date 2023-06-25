In addition, four deserving students also received bikes as surprise gifts after showing commendable commitment to their schooling.

Hannah Crosby, who helps lead work to support students at the academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, said. “This is a partnership between the Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield Council, whose scheme not only aims to help improve traceability of lost or stolen bikes for our students, but also has donated bikes to four students who have shown a commitment to their schooling.

“The partnership Samworth has built with the police and council has been really positive. The fact they have selected four of our students to receive bikes, some of which are unclaimed bikes recovered by police, and in one case, a new bike donated by Nix Cycles in Sutton, is amazing.

The Samworth Church Academy staff and students with visitors from Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield Council. Picture: Lou Brimble

“Our students who were chosen to receive new bikes have shown an admirable commitment to school and positive attitude to their learning to be recognised with this surprise today.

“I hope this will have a positive effect on their journey to and from school and their social life after school.”

Year 7 student Lexi-Jade Frew, one of the recipients of a bike and said, “I am very excited, especially because it takes me ages to walk to and from school. I did have a bike in the past, but it got broken. I am really pleased to have been given a new bike and lock.”

Fellow Year 7 pupil Charlotte Kissane who also received a bike, alongside Cordon Smith and Cherry Dobson, said: “I have never had a bike before and I am looking forward to learning how to ride it. I didn’t know this was going to happen today. My mum kept saying there was a surprise for me at school, but I had no idea what it was.”

Rebecca Mathias, from Mansfield Council’s community safety team, which is instrumental in the project, said, “We were lucky enough to receive police commissioner funding and put together the scheme with the police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. It has been in operation for about 12 months.

“West Nottinghamshire College has assisted us in making recovered and old bikes ready for use, for us to gift to young people in south Mansfield and Oak Tree areas, which have been particularly affected by bike thefts.”

The scheme is also helping provide a tracing service should bikes be stolen or lost.

Rebecca said: “We are tagging students’ bikes and have provided bike locks to those who don’t own them. Bikes are so costly that if they are stolen, families often can’t replace them and this has a great impact on young people.

“For those who live a distance from school, bikes can provide a better and quicker means of travel. We hope this scheme is going to make a difference to many young people who care about their bikes and want to keep them safe.”