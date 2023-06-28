News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield nursery supporting Theodora’s Children's Charity

A Mansfield nursery has held a summer fair for Theodora’s Children’s Charity, which “brings joy and laughter to children living with illness, disability and serious health challenges”.
By Becky WhyleContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read

Cherubs Wynndale, which hosted the fair at its site onWynndale Drive, Mansfield, said there were many different stalls for the children to explore from a cake stall to a bouncy castle.

A Cherbus spokeswoman said: “This was a great opportunity for families outside of the nursery to come along and see what we are all about.” The team managed to raise £800 for the day adding to its total of £1,200 so far this year.

Each year, Cherubs Nurseries chooses a charity to support, from the opinions of the staff team and parents, and each nursery has a target of £650 to raise within the year to put towards the final total.

The Cherubs Wynndale Team. Picture: Cherubs NurseriesThe Cherubs Wynndale Team. Picture: Cherubs Nurseries
The spokeswoman said: “It’s safe to say that we here at Cherubs Wynndale have already reached our target and have gone above and beyond.

“Cherubs Wynndale would like to thank our families for always supporting us with our activities and ideas to support our chosen charity.

“The team here have worked so hard raising this money. We have supported our parents and children to get involved in a King’s Coronation party, Halloween Bingo nights and a family Forest School day.

Fun at Cherubs Wynndale's summer fair. Picture: Cherubs NurseriesFun at Cherubs Wynndale's summer fair. Picture: Cherubs Nurseries
“We always try to do somehting different each year to help raise the charity money and we have up until October time to raise our required total – this year we have nearly doubled it by June.”

