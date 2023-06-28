Cherubs Wynndale, which hosted the fair at its site onWynndale Drive, Mansfield, said there were many different stalls for the children to explore from a cake stall to a bouncy castle.

A Cherbus spokeswoman said: “This was a great opportunity for families outside of the nursery to come along and see what we are all about.” The team managed to raise £800 for the day adding to its total of £1,200 so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, Cherubs Nurseries chooses a charity to support, from the opinions of the staff team and parents, and each nursery has a target of £650 to raise within the year to put towards the final total.

The Cherubs Wynndale Team. Picture: Cherubs Nurseries

The spokeswoman said: “It’s safe to say that we here at Cherubs Wynndale have already reached our target and have gone above and beyond.

“Cherubs Wynndale would like to thank our families for always supporting us with our activities and ideas to support our chosen charity.

“The team here have worked so hard raising this money. We have supported our parents and children to get involved in a King’s Coronation party, Halloween Bingo nights and a family Forest School day.

Fun at Cherubs Wynndale's summer fair. Picture: Cherubs Nurseries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad