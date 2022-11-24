This year, Cygnet Health Care launched its first Staff Achievement Awards, to celebrate its caring, dedicated and hard-working colleagues.

Cygnet Health Care, which operates two units in Rainworth, with a third on the way, supports individuals with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism and employs nearly 11,000 staff across the UK.

The awards, held at Birmingham’s Botanical Gardens, recognised the individuals and teams who made outstanding contributions towards ensuring service users receive the highest standard of care.

Megan Bradley, second from left, receives her Cygnet Health Care award.

The Care (Joy in Work) award recognised a team or individual who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to making Cygnet a great place to work. Judges were looking for evidence of initiatives that bring ‘joy in work’, build community spirit and inject fun into the workplace.

Megan Bradley is a nurse associate at Cygnet Manor, in Shirebrook, a high-dependency complex care service for men with learning disabilities, associated complex needs and who may have behaviours that challenge.

Megan was presented with her award by television presenter JJ Chalmers, guest of honour at the event.

David Wilmott, Cygnet director of nursing, said: “Megan goes above and beyond to improve staff health and wellbeing and creates a work environment that is tailored to staff needs.

“She champions Cygnet as a great place to work, and encourage others to do the same.

“Not only does Megan provide great care for service users but she’s always quick to think of different activities to make them smile. Whether it’s a Bank Holiday Carnival or St Patricks Day fun, Megan’s ideas go down a treat and genuinely make working with her a joy.

“She always thinks about how other people are feeling and has created a wellbeing area to share tips, offer support and keep morale up. Megan makes the team smile every day and, most importantly, she makes our service users smile every day too.”

Megan said: “I am shocked, but it is an amazing feeling. I love what I do and to be recognised in this way feels incredible.

“Knowing the work I am doing is making a difference to service-users and my colleagues is fantastic and gives me motivation to keep going and keep thinking of ideas to ensure Cygnet Manor remains an incredible place to work.”

Colleagues were able to nominate one another and there were almost 1,000 nominations across 12 categories, judged by different, independent panels recognising the range of skills across the Cygnet workforce, including support workers, clinicians, chefs, IT, nursing and all the other vital roles.

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet chief executive officer, said: “The most important part of any organisation is its people. They are the engine, the magic ingredient behind all of what makes Cygnet the special organisation it is.

“The hard work, commitment and dedication they pour into their roles every day means we are able to change lives for the better.

"These awards recognise the achievements and difference that our motivated, compassionate and value-driven staff make for our services users and colleagues.“Through the nominations process we saw so many wonderful examples of how our staff go above and beyond and step up to work outside of their role, sacrificing their time and dedication for the benefit of the individuals in their care.