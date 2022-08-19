Building of new facility supporting people with their mental health now underway near Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Hospital Sherwood will be run by Cygnet Health Care and will bring more than 100 new jobs to the local area.

The 44-bed hospital, in Rainworth, will be an extension to the existing Cygnet Health Care site on Rufford Colliery Lane in the village.

It will be a sanctuary to enable people facing mental health difficulties to recover in a safe, supportive environment.

Verity Allsop, Regional Quality Assurance Manager, Nita Roper, Hospital Director Sherwood House, Claire Griffiths, Hospital Manager, Ricky Holland, Operations Director, and Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care

The building work began earlier this summer and it is expected that the hospital will be open to patients by the end of 2023.

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care, joined the team in Rainworth to officially break ground on the build.

He said: “It is our priority to ensure those suffering with their mental health get the very best support they need.

"Cygnet’s new hospital on the Sherwood campus will complement the range of mental health services we already deliver in the area and we are delighted that we will soon be able to support more people who need our help.”

The impact of the Covid pandemic has seen a rise in the number of people suffering with their mental health and it is expected there will be high demand for the services offered at Cygnet Hospital Sherwood.

Dr Romero said: “We know that the pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s mental health and it is anticipated that an extra 500,000 people across the UK will experience mental health difficulties because of Covid-19.

“The new hospital will be purpose-built to meet the latest NHS specifications for improving mental health within a therapeutic environment and will ensure East Midlands and Nottinghamshire patients can receive the treatment and care they need close to family and friends.

“I was thrilled to visit the team and see the work officially underway, I look forward to seeing the difference the facility will make to so many people.”