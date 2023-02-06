Mansfield MP welcomes plans to allow young people to apply for apprenticeships through UCAS

Ensuring young people have the best start in life is key for any government.

That is why, at the start of national apprenticeship week, the government has announced that, from autumn, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service will be expanded to include apprenticeships.

This means students will see more personalised options for their future education. Furthermore, from 2024 students will then be able to apply for apprenticeships through UCAS alongside an undergraduate degree application.

The expansion and personalisation of UCAS services will enable young people to make more informed choices for their futures and lead to better and more fulfilling careers in later life.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “It is really positive to hear UCAS will be opening up its services to young people looking at a future in apprenticeships. I have long campaigned for greater access to apprenticeships and it is great to see that campaign bringing results.’

“For too long there has been a taboo in society around apprenticeships and we as politicians of all stripes have been guilty of prioritising university education over all others. Since being elected, I have sought to make sure that apprenticeships get the focus and attention they deserve.

“We have seen locally what an expansion in the provision of apprenticeships can do with West Nottinghamshire College providing amazing opportunities for our young people in Mansfield.

“The expansion of UCAS to those wanting to do apprenticeships will help drive demand for more high-quality apprenticeships and lead to better trained young people entering the workplace.’

“This week I met apprentices from the STEP Fusion Skills Academy. We spoke about the fantastic opportunities that the new STEP Fusion plant will bring to our area and the skills college the UK Atomic Energy Authority will be opening on the site.