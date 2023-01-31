Mansfield MP welcomes new plan to improve urgent and emergency care services

This launch of the Urgent and Emergency Care Plan follows previous announcements on improving the NHS and care services, such as the more than £750 million this year to speed up the discharge of medically fit patients.

The NHS is facing serious challenges as a result of the Covid pandemic and the worst flu season for more than a decade. Because of this the government has announced the Urgent and Emergency Care Plan to fix A&E and ambulance waiting times.

Under this plan, £1 billion is being invested for the procurement of more beds and ambulances. These will also be supported by the staff needed to ensure these beds and ambulances can be properly staffed.

The plan also enhances the role of NHS 111. This will help to expand new, innovative measures to treat patients safely in the community and ensure speedy discharges for patients from hospitals, thereby lifting some of the pressure faced.

A key part of this plan is also promoting best practice among A&E departments. This will help ensure that no matter where you are in the country, you are able to receive the best emergency treatment available.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “We all know the NHS is under a lot of pressure as a result of Covid and a significant increase in flu.

“I have been feeding the experiences of my constituents in Mansfield accessing the NHS over winter back to the government to make clear the situation must improve.’

“I’ve recently been making the case reform of the NHS system is needed, so I welcome this announcement.

“Despite the NHS receiving record-breaking funding, even when adjusted for inflation, there are still big hurdles to overcome. That is why the key reforms outlined in this plan to our emergency care systems are absolutely vital.

“The enhancing of NHS 111 is particularly welcome as this will enable better care in the community and help lift that pressure on our hospitals.

“It is also key money invested in the NHS is spent on things that will actually make a difference. This is why I really welcome the new £1bn to procure beds, ambulances and the support staff needed for these facilities.