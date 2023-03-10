This new law will send a clear signal if you come to this country illegally, you cannot claim asylum here – while helping to break up the criminal gangs exploiting this system.

Ahead of the announcement, Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshrie Council leader, met Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss the announcements and ensure the views of his constituents were listened to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bradley has received countless emails from across Mansfield and Warsop regarding their concerns about how Government will operationalise the plans. He highlighted the importance of ensuring deportation flights get off the ground and that they are not held back by judicial reviews and legal appeals processes.

A group of MPs meeting with the Home Secretary, with her back to camera, including Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, back right.

Coun Bradley said: “Tackling small boats is still the number one issue residents across Mansfield and Warsop contact me about. I’ve made my position very clear on this – I will back any steps that tackle this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing the Bill forward is a start, but we have to be able to implement it and we must see outcomes in the form of falling numbers of illegal migrants and regular deportation flights.

“I am sympathetic to my constituent’s concerns and, ultimately, the proof will be in the delivery. On the face of it, the Prime Minister is sticking to his word and determined to block small boat crossings.