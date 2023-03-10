The woman said she was walking her dog on a footpath in woodland off Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, when the incident happened on Monday, March 6, at about 5.20pm.

She was forced to jump into bushes to avoid being hit by the motorcyclists and was verbally abused.

She said there were four males, aged 16-18, riding two bikes. The quartet were wearing black masks with only the eyes visible.

Police are appealing for information about a string of crimes across the Ashfield area.

It is one of a number of incidents reported to police in Ashfield over recent days.

Tools and equipment, including an ONX-220 installation/service meter and chargers, were stolen from a white Ford Transit van on Albert Avenue, Jacksdale, overnight on Thursday, March 2.

A black Seat Leon Cupra, parked securely in a lay-by on Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood, was stolen on Friday, March 3, between 6.15pm and 7.05pm.

The window of a property on Westbourne Road, Underwood, was smashed by youngsters on March 3, at about 7.40pm.

A house on Church Lane, Selston, was broken into and the door handles damaged, overnight on March 3. An untidy search had been made. It is not known if anything was stolen.

Two men were recorded on CCTV leaving in a silver vehicle after scrap cable was stolen from a garden on Station Road, Selston, on Wednesday, March 8, at about 12.20pm.

