Dog-walker forced to jump in bushes near Kirkby to avoid teenagers on off-road bikes
A woman was verbally abused after being forced to jump into bushes to avoid teenagers on a pair of off-road bikes near Kirkby.
The woman said she was walking her dog on a footpath in woodland off Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, when the incident happened on Monday, March 6, at about 5.20pm.
She was forced to jump into bushes to avoid being hit by the motorcyclists and was verbally abused.
She said there were four males, aged 16-18, riding two bikes. The quartet were wearing black masks with only the eyes visible.
It is one of a number of incidents reported to police in Ashfield over recent days.
Tools and equipment, including an ONX-220 installation/service meter and chargers, were stolen from a white Ford Transit van on Albert Avenue, Jacksdale, overnight on Thursday, March 2.
A black Seat Leon Cupra, parked securely in a lay-by on Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood, was stolen on Friday, March 3, between 6.15pm and 7.05pm.
The window of a property on Westbourne Road, Underwood, was smashed by youngsters on March 3, at about 7.40pm.
A house on Church Lane, Selston, was broken into and the door handles damaged, overnight on March 3. An untidy search had been made. It is not known if anything was stolen.
Two men were recorded on CCTV leaving in a silver vehicle after scrap cable was stolen from a garden on Station Road, Selston, on Wednesday, March 8, at about 12.20pm.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “If you have any information relating to the criminal activity – e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know who the persons responsible are? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help? – please contact our Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected] or on 101.”