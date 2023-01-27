Mansfield mental wellness mentor offering free self-care tips for caregivers

Burnout for those that care for others is a state of exhaustion which can affect people in caregiving roles, including family members and paid caregivers.

It is characterised by a change in attitude from positive and caring to feeling negative and overwhelmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way to avoid burnout is to make self-care part of your everyday routine and Angie Simmons, an entrepreneur from Mansfield, wants to help struggling caregivers for free.

Mental wellness mentor Angie Simmons. Picture: John Cleary Photography.

The mental wellness mentor guides her clients toward more clarity about their life and situation and then supports them to make a deeper connection with themselves and their environment.

Her self-care initiative aims to improve the lives of caregivers, encourage a growth mindset for personal and spiritual development and promote a daily routine to help them thrive and manage challenges.

Angie is the founder of The Growth Development Foundation and works with open-minded and purpose-driven individuals challenged by grief, rejection, work-related stress and overwhelm.

When her mother passed away, Angie developed a unique journal and programme of self-discovery based on eight daily steps called The Margjala Method.

She understands how difficult experiences can lead us to a “black smog”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, she is offering 10 caregivers each month free access to her wisdom and support for one hour online.

In this safe space, attendees will learn how personal development and journaling can positively impact their life.

Angie’s free online support is for caregivers struggling with the demands of caring for others, while balancing a career and home responsibilities.

Angie said: “If you want to maintain emotional wellbeing, intellectual clarity, physical health, and positive relationships with those around you, it’s important to make time for activities that nurture your emotional wellbeing and balance out the stresses of daily life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe you feel like a busy ant, that you have no time for yourself, and your emotional reserves are running on empty, making you snap at those closest to you.

“Being self-full doesn’t mean you don’t care about others. When you struggle to hold yourself up, how can you support the ones you care for?”