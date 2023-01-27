Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team took to Racecourse Park as part of the force’s neighbourhood policing week of action.

A spokesman said: “We have out on Racecourse Park with our metal detectors searching for weapons and knives which may have been discarded or hidden.

“We searched bushes and the edges of the park. We found two knives and multiple needles, along with a rusted tool hidden in the park grounds.”

Knives and needles were discovered.