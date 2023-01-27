News you can trust since 1952
Knives and needles found as police search popular Mansfield park

Police have carried out a search of a Mansfield park – finding knives, needles and a rusted tool.

By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team took to Racecourse Park as part of the force’s neighbourhood policing week of action.

A spokesman said: “We have out on Racecourse Park with our metal detectors searching for weapons and knives which may have been discarded or hidden.

“We searched bushes and the edges of the park. We found two knives and multiple needles, along with a rusted tool hidden in the park grounds.”

Knives and needles were discovered.
The items have been disposed of.