Mansfield manufacturer wins 16th fitout contract with Morrison Construction in Scotland

The new project involves the provision of about 6,000 items of loose and fitted furniture for a primary school and community hub now under construction in Aberdeen.

This contract for Greyhope School and Community Hub follows the successful completion of Countesswells Primary School – Deanestor’s latest school fitout to be delivered for the same project team.

Both projects are for Aberdeen Council and are with main contractor Morrison Construction.

A new school and community hub near Aberdeen which will be fitted out by Deanestor. (Photo by: Halliday Fraser Munro)

The new £18m Countesswells school was handed over a month ahead of programme.

Deanestor, of Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, fitted out 74 rooms across the two-storey school, providing nearly 5,000 items of fitted and loose furniture. These included curved shelving, bag and shoe storage, learning walls, changing benches, seating, and storage solutions.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “We are delighted to be working on another school project with this award-winning construction team.

“It will create a truly inspirational learning environment for local children and invaluable community facilities.

Furniture manufactured by Mansfield-based Deanestor for a new primary school in Aberdeen. (Photo by: Niall Hastie)

“Our team did a fantastic job of delivering our contract at Countesswells and contributing to the early handover.”

Michael Black, Morrison Construction construction manager, said, “Deanestor contributed to a very successful project at Countesswells.

“This new two-stream school was handed over defect-free four weeks early, which was a considerable achievement.

“The fitout went very well and we are looking forward to working with their team on the Greyhope School project, which is now under way.”

Mansfield-based Deanestor has completed its latest school fitout in Scotland. (Photo by: Niall Hastie)

Coun Martin Greig, Aberdeen Council education and children’s services convener, said, “Deanestor has a great willingness to work collaboratively with us to inform the design process from both a cost-centred perspective and to ensure the required technical performance. The furniture is robust and will be easy to maintain.

“Following the success of this project, Greyhope School will follow an identical design theme.”

A spokesman for the council client team working on the Greyhope project said, “Deanestor has been easy to work with and went the extra mile to achieve client results in creating excellent collaborative, interesting and functional spaces for the school and the community.

“We are looking forward to working with the Deanestor team once again.”

Greyhope School and Community Hub represents a £28m investment by the council to provide a new primary school and a range of amenities for the community.