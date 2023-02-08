More names added to Gate To Southwell Festival line up including London Afrobeat Collective and NoGood Boyo

The highly-acclaimed and immensely danceable London Afrobeat Collective have joined the festival headliners..

The eight musicians, who create politically-charged funk inspired by late Nigerian superstar Fela Kuti with his perfect blend of soulful jazz horns, hi-life and mighty Yoruban rhythms, also have a strong African influence to the music of the Stone Jets, uniting the distinctive voice of Given Nkanyane with the guitar skills of Manfred Klose.

In total contrast, heading for Southwell from Wales, there’s the raving steampunk-style nu-metal-meets-traditional Welsh music of NoGood Boyo.

And last but far from least of the recent festival recruits is Martyn Joseph who will also be appearing.

Martyn’s a jaw-dropping guitar player with a unique percussive style who's even been branded “The Welsh Springsteen”. “One of the most charismatic and electrifying performers in Britain today”, according to Tom Robinson on BBC 6 Music.

The new additions join an already global sounding line-up featuring The Raghu Dixit Project from India, The Dog Show Sessions (combining English roots stars Show of Hands with Madrid-based Irish-American quartet Track Dogs), American singer-songwriter Tom Russell, bluegrass boys The Hoth Brothers from New Mexico, Italian ragtime and old time from Max & Veronica and Irish traditional music stars Gatehouse.

Plus there’s top quality rhythm and blues from Nine Below Zero, English folk from Tarren and one of the UK’s finest singer-songwriter guitarists in John Smith, whose songs such as ‘Save My Life’ and ‘Far Too Good’ have been streamed many millions of times.

With more artists soon to be announced, there’ll also be great camping and glamping facilities, excellent family entertainment, dance, spoken word and comedy, pub gigs, workshops, Camp Fire, craft stalls and top-quality food and drink.

Tier One discounted tickets are running out but Tier Two tickets will soon be on sale.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.gtsf.uk.