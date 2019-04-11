Mansfield community baffled over mystery injured lady

The community close to where an elderly lady was found with a head injury are baffled over her identity.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find the lady's family, after she was found on Samuel Brunts way, in the early hours of this morning (April 11).

However, many of the residents just one road over say they do not recognise her.

One resident of Nursery Court said: "I hope she's OK and they find her family. What a terrible thing to happen."

Another neighbour added: "I wish I did know her so I could have helped her. It makes you worry about getting older yourself."

All of the residents asked said they did not recognise the lady, who police believe to be aged in her 70s-80s.

Many expressed sympathy, and said they hope her family will be traced.

The woman was found at around 2.40am, and is currently in hospital.

Police enquiries are ongoing as to how she suffered her injuries.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of 11 April 2019.