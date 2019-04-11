Urgent appeal to identify elderly Mansfield woman found collapsed on the street

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being found collapsed with a head injury on a Mansfield street.

The woman was found on Samuel Brunts Way in the early hours of this morning, April 11, and has been taken to hospital.

Do you know this woman?

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for anyone who knows the woman to come forward in order to identify her and trace family members.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this elderly woman who was found collapsed with a head injury on Samuel Brunts Way, Mansfield, in the early hours of this morning.

"While we appreciate the image may be upsetting we’re urgently trying to identify her and trace any family members.

"The woman, believed to be aged in her 70s-80s, was found at around 2.40am. She is currently in hospital.

"Our enquiries are ongoing as to how she suffered her injuries.

"Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of April 11, 2019."

