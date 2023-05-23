Mansfield college to launch course preparing for careers in Armed Forces

The one-year intensive future leaders programme – level-three diploma for entry into the Armed Forces will become part of the uniformed protective services course portfolio from September.

Aimed at people aged 18 and over, who are focused on joining the Army, Royal Air Force, Navy or Royal Marines, students will follow a programme developed to bring out the skills and knowledge required of future Armed Forces leaders.

As well as learning about the physical fitness regimes required, students will learn about equality, diversity and inclusion, develop the required leadership skills, understand how to map read and navigate across open country, respond to emergency planning scenarios and get involved in a variety of land and water-based activitie.

Major Goodwin, third left, with uniformed protective services staff, students and college principal Andrew Cropley, third right.

Students will also be taught about the influence of UK government, international organisations and the media on the uniformed services, as well as receive specific support on how to prepare for each service’s job selection process.

It has been endorsed by Major Keith Goodwin, the area’s careers engagement lead who advises students on careers in the armed force and who has worked with the college on its uniformed protective services curriculum a for a number of years.

Maj Goodwin said: “This new course drills down into more specifics required for a career in the Armed Forces. It will be aimed at those who have some leadership abilities and want to develop and maximise these skills for a rewarding career.”

Uniformed protective services students at the 2022 remembrance parade at the college.

Sam Fallows, future leaders course tutor. said: “This course will maximise the leadership potential in each individual student, enabling them to have the best possible chance of a successful application within any of the Armed Forces.

“It’s been specially designed so that students will be developed gradually throughout the programme, learning how to work as an effective team, with an emphasis on leadership and followership.

“Students will really benefit from the teaching team’s incredible depth of knowledge, as well as the strong links we have through Major Goodwin, to gain an unrivalled insight into life within the Armed Forces, both as commissioned and non-commissioned officers.”