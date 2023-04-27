Ms Phillipson heard how the college is equipping students and apprentices with the skills to work in a range of industries and is supporting economic prosperity through partnerships across the public and private sectors.

She spoke with a group of learners studying A-Levels, animal care, childcare, health and social care, hospitality and catering, and uniformed protective services about their courses and the support they receive at college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her visit included a discussion with Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive, and Sean Lyons, chair of governors, who emphasised further education colleges were central to driving social mobility and economic growth in their communities.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke to manufacturing engineering student Josh Lyons, left, and engineering technician and advanced apprentice Sasha Jephson in one of the workshops.

Afterwards they were joined by Sarah Mayfield, director of Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub, to highlight the partnership between the two institutions giving people in Mansfield and Ashfield greater access to higher education and aiding their transition from FE to HE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Phillipson said: “I was delighted to visit the college to see the amazing work around providing opportunities for young people, but also for mature students to get new skills and to move into other areas of work.

“I was impressed with the partnership with NTU around giving adults in particular the chance to move into health careers and the links with local employers are really strong.”

Engineering technician and advanced apprentice Sasha Jephson, centre, demonstrates a Haas Automation CNC machine to the shadow education secretary, joined by manufacturing engineering student Josh Lyons.

She also made time to visit several of the college’s campuses including its sixth-form centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, engineering centre on Oddicroft Lane, Sutton, and main campus on Derby Road, Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She praised its vocational training facilities after watching students hone their skills in welding, engineering, automotive and automation.

“Technology is changing fast and that means people will need to adapt during their working lives and have the chance to reskill and upskill,” said Ms Phillipson.

“Colleges like West Notts are going to be incredibly important to making sure everyone has the chance to get on and succeed, working with employers.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke to students about their courses and the support they receive at college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The facilities are really impressive and the fact that learners have the chance to put their skills into practice in a real-life environment is incredibly important.”

Mr Cropley said: “I enjoyed being able to show a small part of what our college does every day to raise aspirations and create opportunities across our communities.

“She took away some powerful messages from our students about their life experience and its relationship with their education. I’m sure she was impressed by the students she met who were benefitting from our investments in automation and robotics, which in turn will support our businesses to prosper and offer increased opportunities for local people.

“I was pleased to be able to explain the power and potential of our partnerships with employers, local authorities and other providers, particularly NTU, and the impact these are already having.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

College principal Andrew Cropley, left, director of Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub Sarah Mayfield, second left, and chair of governors Sean Lyons talked to Ms Phillipson about the successful partnership between the two institutions.

“I hope she left with a clear understanding that a government that trusts, empowers and supports further education colleges to lead partnerships across private and public sectors, and then challenges us to deliver sustained impact, will achieve so much more in terms of economic growth and social mobility.”