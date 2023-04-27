Police in Mansfield make appeal for owners of recovered war medals to come forward
Police in Mansfield are trying to trace the owners of RAF items discovered when they searched an address in the town.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Central Beat Team discovered several suspected stolen items when they searched the property.
Among the items found were two RAF cap badges, as well as two pins, one of which states ‘Civil Defence Corps’.
The items were found in a ‘Rachel Zoe’ box.
Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “Items such as these can carry heavy sentimental value for families and we would love to be able to return them to their rightful owner.
“If you have any information regarding the owner of these items or believe them to be yours, please contact us via 101 asking to speak to PC Kevin Marshall or PC Louise Martin quoting 23000130886.”