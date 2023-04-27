News you can trust since 1952
Police in Mansfield make appeal for owners of recovered war medals to come forward

Police in Mansfield are trying to trace the owners of RAF items discovered when they searched an address in the town.

By John Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Central Beat Team discovered several suspected stolen items when they searched the property.

Among the items found were two RAF cap badges, as well as two pins, one of which states ‘Civil Defence Corps’.

The items were found in a ‘Rachel Zoe’ box.

Police want to return these RAF items to their rightful ownerPolice want to return these RAF items to their rightful owner
Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “Items such as these can carry heavy sentimental value for families and we would love to be able to return them to their rightful owner.

“If you have any information regarding the owner of these items or believe them to be yours, please contact us via 101 asking to speak to PC Kevin Marshall or PC Louise Martin quoting 23000130886.”