Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Central Beat Team discovered several suspected stolen items when they searched the property.

Among the items found were two RAF cap badges, as well as two pins, one of which states ‘Civil Defence Corps’.

The items were found in a ‘Rachel Zoe’ box.

Police want to return these RAF items to their rightful owner

Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “Items such as these can carry heavy sentimental value for families and we would love to be able to return them to their rightful owner.

