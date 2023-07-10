The donation was made to Mansfield CVS, which supports voluntary and community organisations in the Mansfield district. The organisation provides assistance for people looking to become volunteers and ongoing advice for existing community groups.

The latest £1,000 donation was split between: Arena Church; Beacon Project; Bee Humble; Hetty’s; Mansfield Food Club; Ashfield Emergency Food Bank; Mansfield CVS; Methodist Church; Ladybrook Community Centr;e and the Social Action Youth Hub.

It was designed so they could all continue to support the communities they work despite the ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19 and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “Mansfield CVS is a fantastic organisation that strives to improve our community and I am pleased we can continue to support a great cause.”

Vanessa Whitton, Mansfield CVS chief executive, said: “On behalf of everyone at Mansfield CVS, I would like to thank Vivek and the team at Amazon Sutton for their continued backing.

“In 2022 alone, almost 4,000 people received support as a direct result of Amazon’s donations and they have had a great impact on our ability to support the community. We are pleased to welcome this latest donation.”

Mansfield CVS received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.