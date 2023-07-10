News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield charity boosted by Amazon donation

Mansfield Community and Voluntary Services has welcomed a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton.
By Sofia Crawford-WalkerContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

The donation was made to Mansfield CVS, which supports voluntary and community organisations in the Mansfield district. The organisation provides assistance for people looking to become volunteers and ongoing advice for existing community groups.

The latest £1,000 donation was split between: Arena Church; Beacon Project; Bee Humble; Hetty’s; Mansfield Food Club; Ashfield Emergency Food Bank; Mansfield CVS; Methodist Church; Ladybrook Community Centr;e and the Social Action Youth Hub.

It was designed so they could all continue to support the communities they work despite the ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19 and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis.

Mansfield Community and Voluntary Services supports voluntary and community organisations in the Mansfield district. Picture: AmazonMansfield Community and Voluntary Services supports voluntary and community organisations in the Mansfield district. Picture: Amazon
Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “Mansfield CVS is a fantastic organisation that strives to improve our community and I am pleased we can continue to support a great cause.”

Vanessa Whitton, Mansfield CVS chief executive, said: “On behalf of everyone at Mansfield CVS, I would like to thank Vivek and the team at Amazon Sutton for their continued backing.

“In 2022 alone, almost 4,000 people received support as a direct result of Amazon’s donations and they have had a great impact on our ability to support the community. We are pleased to welcome this latest donation.”

Mansfield CVS received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online science, technology, engineering and maths courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families across England.

