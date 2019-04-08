Mansfield butchers discount deal to tackle takeaway habit

Award winning butchers Robert Bowring are offering shoppers a discount, in a bid to get Mansfield eating healthier.

George Bowring, Robert's son said: "I'm 26, and I couldn't believe how many people my age live on ready meals and takeaways - so many don't know how to cook.

George Bowring is offering a ten percent discount to get Mansfield eating healthier

"We are offering 10 per cent off everything for all students, NHS and blue light staff, and the armed forces.

"We want to get the younger generation into buying and cooking fresh quality meats born and bred in their area.

"I do think a lot of health issues could be down to what people are eating.

"Many of our customers will ask what's the best cut of meat for their meal, or how to cook a particular meat, and we are on hand to advise."

Bowring's has been run by the family for almost 35 years, and uses meat home reared from their family farm in Sookholme, Mansfield.

The offer comes just two weeks after a report lifted the lid on the terrible state of health in parts of Mansfield.

The Healthy Mansfield Commission found that low levels of physical activity, and poor nutrition has resulted in high levels of obesity.

NHS guidelines for a healthy diet consists of starchy foods, milk and dairy, proteins such as meat and pulses, and small amounts of oils.

Meat is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc and B vitamins. It's also one of the main sources of vitamin B12.

The NHS advise says to choose lean cuts of meat and skinless poultry whenever possible to cut down on fat.

Life expectancy is more than ten years lower for men, and eight years lower for women in the most deprived areas of Mansfield.

Robert Bowring butchers has branches in Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Worksop and Chesterfield.

To claim your discount, just show your student, armed forces or NHS ID.