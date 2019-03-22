Shocking state of Mansfield health revealed in report

A new report lifts the lid on the terrible state of health in parts of Mansfield.

The Healthy Mansfield Commission paints a shocking picture of health employment and life expectancy in Mansfield’s deprived areas.

Launching the Healthy Mansfield Commission Report Mansfield Mayor Kate Allsop and chairman of the commission Les Marshall.

Just one aspect of the report published today (Friday March 22)t highlights that Mansfield has one of the highest rates nationally for smoking during pregnancy.

There is a low rate of mothers continuing to breast feed their child after six weeks which can impact early development.

There is a culture of alcohol and substance abuse in the town centre. Low levels of physical activity coupled with poor nutrition has resulted in high levels of obesity.

Councillor Les Marshall chairman of Healthy Mansfield Commission said: “I was shocked to be made aware of the poor health that exists in the Mansfield area with poor health indices being some of the worst in the region and nationally.”

