Working with college staff and rangers from Forestry England, they cleared a 600-metre stretch of drainage ditch by hand at Silverhill Wood, Sutton, as part of an eight-week social action project.

The learners, who study the intermediate skills for working in animal care industries course, spent one day each week removing trees and overgrown vegetation too big for tractors to clear, to ensure rainwater can flow freely, preventing footpaths becoming waterlogged.

Students learned how to remove trees and vegetation and safely use equipment, as well as practice manual-handling techniques. They also got to see activities rangers regularly undertake.

Animal care students worked with Amy Chandler of Forestry England, left, and college staff Stacey Wilcockson, second right, and Stacey Allcock, right, to clear a ditch at Silverhill Woods.

Amy Chandler, Forestry England community ranger, said: “The ditch had to be cleared before the machines could be brought in to tidy everything up. If we don’t keep the drainage clear, we’d have flooded footpaths and the trees would die, so it’s important the water flows off the site and down into the pond.

“The students had to use shears to cut down brambles, so we could get to the bottoms of trees like willow and alder that like to grow in the wet ditch. They also used saws and loppers to cut down trees from inside the ditch and then had to drag all the vegetation up out of it.

“They did a brilliant job. It took a lot of hard work and they can be proud of what they accomplished.”

Students hard at work in Silverhill Woods. West Nottinghamshire College animal care students carried out a variety of vital tasks in the woodland.

Student Chloe Geering, aged 18, said: “It was a very good experience. We learnt how to cut down trees properly and use the correct tools. We also removed dead grass to make the area look neater and better for the public.

“I’d love to work with animals one day, but if that doesn’t happen, I’d like to do something like this instead. I love working with nature, so this has given me a back-up plan.”

Fellow student Ceejay Radford, also 18, said: “I’ve gained more leadership skills and knowledge about the general maintenance of woodland areas.

“I like being outdoors, removing overgrown trees and having fun at the same time. It’s very satisfying to see how much we achieved.”

Animal care teacher Stacey Allcock said: “The students loved learning new skills and enjoyed seeing the difference they made to the woods.