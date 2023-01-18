Mansfield animal care college students delve into the sector’s secrets and skills

A specially developed timetable of visits from guests including vets, animal groomers, and animal welfare organisations was drawn up for the curriculum’s industry week.

Polly Wiltshire, animal care programme area leader, said: “The students enjoyed a vibrant and diverse week of activities and industry knowledge-sharing from animal and environmental professionals.

“This was the perfect kick-start to the new term, helping students focus on their career pathways after studying animal care at college.”

Beth Railsford, of K9 Cuts dog grooming business, with animal care programme area leader Polly Wiltshire.

Level two and three animal care students received a presentation from teacher Chloe Patman about the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, outlining how it is responsible for improving and protecting the environment, as well as overlooking food production and standards, agriculture, fisheries and rural communities.

Another afternoon concentrated on cats and dogs, with Alice Gylee-Evans, from Cats Protection, and John Burton, from Nottinghamshire Police’s dog handling team.

Alice delivered sessions about the careers available within the organisation and how cats interact with humans,l while John, accompanied by working dog Cooper, explained the role of police dogs in the force, how they are trained and the dedication which goes into developing a dog like Cooper.

Students were able to meet a multitude of animals during industry week.

Liz Hughes, Bottle Green Veterinary Training’s head veterinary nurse, spoke about the routes into veterinary nursing, while staff from White Post Farm brought a selection of animals into the college including guinea pigs, rabbits, gerbils, Rankins dragons, corn snakes and giant African millipedes. Staff shared their experiences of working on the farm as well as the tasks involved.

Carol Hallam, RSPB Sherwood Forest community and volunteer development officer, spoke about volunteering opportunities available within the RSPB and its work in protecting habitats to encourage birds and other wildlife, while Amy Chandler, a Forestry England community ranger, discussed how they shape landscapes for people, wildlife and trees

Other sessions saw Beth Railsford, who owns K9 Cuts dog grooming business, talk about grooming techniques and the anatomy of dogs, while Amy Beale, of the Fund for the Replacement of Animals in Medical Testing, discussed how it works to improve scientific efficiency and outcomes by replacing the use of animals in medical and bioscience research.

Police dog handler John Burton, left, and animal care teacher George Phillips.

Amy Beale, head of policy and programme at FRAME.

Alice Gylee-Evans, from Cats Protection, spoke about cat behaviour.

Cats Protection shared a video about careers with the cat welfare charity.

