Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi community raises thousands for disaster appeal

Members of the Bangladeshi community across Mansfield and Ashfield have raised thousands of pounds for the Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster appeal.

Jon Ball
By Jon BallContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

The Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association, which runs Mansfield Jamee Masjid on Goodacre Street, raised the money through donations at Friday prayers, as well as a charity car wash and working with local businesses.

The money was raised in just three weeks after the earthquake struck in February.

Kasa Miah, MABA treasurer, said: “We appealed for donations at our Friday prayers where we have more than 150 attendees every week, alongside appealing for bank transfer donations through social media and word of mouth. Also, our youth group, MABA Zone, was a big help in coming up with new methods to fundraise.”

Coun Ben Bradley, fourth from right, with members of the Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association.Coun Ben Bradley, fourth from right, with members of the Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association.
Coun Ben Bradley, fourth from right, with members of the Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association.
Taaseen Kamali, a member of MABA Zone, said: “We did a charity car wash raising almost £500 and also went door-to-door at local businesses setting up collection jars which after two weeks totalled another £500.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, visited the association to congratulate members on their efforts.

He said: “This is an amazing achievement that will make a big difference to the lives of those affected by these devastating earthquakes that killed nearly 60,000 people.

“It really was amazing to hear from members of the association about all the hard work that has gone into raising this money. It was clear when I visited how much this achievement meant to the guys there and I was really pleased to be invited to visit them at their Mosque.”

