SHE UK is a charity which supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual violence and rape.

The charity, based on Byron Street, Mansfield, provides a range of services and programs to survivors of childhood sexual abuse, including counselling, therapy, support groups, and educational, self-development courses. They are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment where survivors can connect with others who have had similar experiences and access the resources they need to move forwards with their lives.

Debbie founded Bakewell-based Destination Digital Marketing in 2020 and has more than 25 years experience in the internet industry, digital marketing and business management processes.

Debbie Porter has joined the board of trustees at Mansfield-based SHE UK. (Photo by: Destination Digital Marketing)

The charity was looking in particular for support to strengthen the marketing and communication skills on tis board of trustees to help the organisation take its next exciting steps forwards in 2023 and beyond.

It is this experience Debbie will be bringing to the board, helping the charity strengthen its marketing capability as it moves into a period of growth and higher profile.

As a part of her trusteeship, Debbie will support in an advisory capacity on all matters regarding public relations, marketing and communications, to help the charity shape its brand as it steps into a new period of growth and development.

Debbie said: “As a trustee, I will have the opportunity to work with a team of compassionate and dedicated professionals to further the mission of the charity.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure survivors who have experienced childhood sexual abuse and rape have access to the support and resources they need to heal and thrive.

“It is a cause close to my heart and I know how difficult it can be to heal from the trauma of childhood sexual abuse.

“It can be a long and challenging journey and having access to the right resources and support can make all the difference. That’s why I am so inspired by the work of this charity and honoured to have the opportunity to serve as a trustee.”

Lisa Lenton, SHE UK chief executive, said: “I am delighted to see Debbie join our board, bringing with her empathy, drive and professional expertise which will help us immensely in the area of marketing and comms. The team and I welcome Debbie to the organisation and we look forward to working with her going forward.”

Maria Peggs, board chairman, said: “Debbie brings with her decades of experience in marketing which will help strengthen the existing team’s skills sets.

“In my time as chairman, I have been lucky to work with a brilliant and committed board, and Debbie’s appointment will strengthen this fantastic team even more.