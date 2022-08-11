Man suffers broken leg after being hit by car in crash near Nuthall

Officers were called to the A610 Nuthall Road, near the Tesco Express filling station, at around 9.30am on Wednesday, August 10.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.
The driver of the car will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Man who doused victims with petrol in Mansfield locked up
-
2
Pensioner's outrage over Sutton parking 'scam'
-
3
Man, 41, arrested after police officer is headbutted in Mansfield
-
4
Children enjoy free fishing sessions at Mansfield fishery
-
5
IN PICTURES: Firefighters called to large grass fire in Kirkby
Police Constable Charlie Flatters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to this incident to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 176 of 10 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.