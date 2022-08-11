Man suffers broken leg after being hit by car in crash near Nuthall

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A610.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:11 am
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:11 am
The incident happened near to the Tesco Express petrol station.
Officers were called to the A610 Nuthall Road, near the Tesco Express filling station, at around 9.30am on Wednesday, August 10.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

The driver of the car will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

Police Constable Charlie Flatters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to this incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 176 of 10 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.