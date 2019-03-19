Man’s body found in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed that a man’s body was found in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning (March 19).

Police were called at about 8am this morning to land just off Southwell Road West and the Random Wood Business Park to reports of a man’s body.

A cordon was set up on a path linking Ransom Wood Business Park to the woods near Rainworth Bypass.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed by police officers.

A police spokesman said: “We were called following the discovery of a man’s body in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, at about 7.55am this morning.

“Officers are not treating the death as suspicious and the man’s family has been informed.”

A police cordon was set up on a bridlepath linking the Rainworth bypass past Ransom Wood Business Park and down to Oak Tree Lane while officers conducted their investigation.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

A fire spokesman said: “Firefighters from Mansfield and Newark were called at 8am to assist police with an incident on Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

“Crews had left the scene by 8.42am.”

An office worker on the business site told Your Chad staff members across the park “had been asked to stay inside their offices” until the investigation had been completed.

