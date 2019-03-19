Selston baby’s funeral fit for a tiny princess

A community paid a pink tribute to tiny Charley Green Armytage as she was carried by horse and carriage on her final journey from her Selston home.

Charley died aged just five weeks of sudden infant death syndrome in February.

Her grandmother Hannah King said: “Charley was taken by horse and carriage on her final journey , as her mother is a keen rider and always planned on teaching Charley to ride.”

The family wore baby pink and neighbours displayed pink balloons and ribbons as the cortege made its way to a funeral at Swanwick crematorium.

Mrs King added: “We can’t thank the local community and people from further afar enough for their generosity of donations and kind words.

“Sudden infant death syndrome is rarely talked about or even heard off, sadly for our family it became an awful reality.

Funeral of baby Charley Green-Armytage

“So donations from the funeral and some of the monies raised from the go fund me will be going to the SIDS research fund and 4louis charity.”

Selston mum grieves for the loss of her five week old daughter