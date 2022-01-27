Crescent Road, Selston

Crews were called to a house fire just after 8.40pm on Crescent Road, Selston, on January 26 – four fire engines attended, two from Ashfield fire station and two from Alfreton fire station in Derbyshire.

Crews used a smoke hood, breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to rescue the casualty from his property and extinguish the fire, and the occupant was taken immediately to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service, where he is currently being treated.

Group manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andy Macey, said of the incident: “Our thoughts are with the local community at this time.

"My thanks go to the personnel and agencies who attended this incident on January 26.

"We will be in the area in the coming days to offer fire safety advice and reassurance to the community.”

A spokesperson for the fire service also confirmed that a number of neighbours on Crescent Road made efforts to get to the man before their arrival.

Some residents have been treated for smoke inhalation.

A full fire investigation is taking place at the property today to determine the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that officers attended the scene at 8.43pm to assist Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue with their operation, closing Crescent Road and Green Farm Road for a short period.

Once the fire was extinguished, the roads were reopened a short while later.

